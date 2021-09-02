6AM City, Bubble Paper among NEXT Venture Pitch finalists

Greenville’s 6AM City, one of the nation’s fastest-growing hyper-local newsletter, news aggregating and community-connecting media companies, is among the six finalists for NEXT Venture Pitch on Sept. 16.

Billed as the “premiere venture pitch of the Carolinas,” NEXT gives entrepreneurs a chance to pitch ideas to investors, venture capitalists and community leaders.

The six finalists are:

6 AM City — Hyper-local media company

Anduin — AI accounting solutions

Bubble Paper — Sustainable, biodegradable packaging

DebtBook — Cloud-based portfolio management

Exo — Contactless point-of-sale checkout solutions

Inductive Ventures — Magnetic braking solutions

TestedHQ — End-user field testing

Zylö Therapeutics — Next-gen, topical drug delivery systems

The finalists, announced Sept. 2, come from a group of 30 semifinalists announced in late August. The winning pitch will move on to Venture Atlanta, Oct. 20-21.