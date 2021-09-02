6AM City, Bubble Paper among NEXT Venture Pitch finalists

Greenville’s 6AM City is among the six finalists named as part of the NEXT Venture Pitch 2021.

Greenville’s 6AM City, one of the nation’s fastest-growing hyper-local newsletter, news aggregating and community-connecting media companies, is among the six finalists for NEXT Venture Pitch on Sept. 16.

Billed as the “premiere venture pitch of the Carolinas,” NEXT gives entrepreneurs a chance to pitch ideas to investors, venture capitalists and community leaders.

The six finalists are:

6 AM City — Hyper-local media company

Anduin — AI accounting solutions

Bubble Paper — Sustainable, biodegradable packaging

DebtBook — Cloud-based portfolio management

Exo — Contactless point-of-sale checkout solutions

Inductive Ventures — Magnetic braking solutions

TestedHQ — End-user field testing

Zylö Therapeutics — Next-gen, topical drug delivery systems

The finalists, announced Sept. 2, come from a group of 30 semifinalists announced in late August.  The winning pitch will move on to Venture Atlanta, Oct. 20-21.

 

