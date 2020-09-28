Cartwright Food Hall announces three new tenants

Cartwright Food Hall has announced that White Wine & Butter, Flying Fox Coffee and Empanada Shack will be joining Origami Donut and Trade Street Taproom at the artisanal lifestyle dining concept facility, which is currently being renovated at 215 Trade St. in Greer.

White Wine & Butter currently provides private chef experiences and catering and will be opening its first restaurant location inside of Cartwright Food Hall.

“Downtown Greer is such a unique place, and we look forward to adding our quality services to Greer Station,” said White Wine & Butter co-owner Samantha Aupied. “We are so excited to bring authentic old Cajun country food to this beautiful area and serve with Cartwright Food Hall and the Greer community. We encapsulate the rich, deep flavors of New Orleans, where I was born and raised, along with the locally and classically trained decade-long experience of chef-owner Michael Sibert.”

Joining White Wine & Butter is Flying Fox Coffee, which will provide espresso drinks, mocktails, teas and specialty coffee. The business is currently operating as a mobile coffee bar.

Rounding out the trio of new businesses is Empanada Shack, which will serve empanadas with ingredients from eggs to seafood. It is currently offering catering services, and its space inside of Cartwright Food Hall will also be its first restaurant location.

“The completion of the CenterG streetscape project in Greer Station has made our downtown a regional destination for great shopping and dining,” said Greer Mayor Rick Danner. “It is a pleasure to welcome Cartwright Food Hall as one of the outstanding businesses in the City of Greer’s central business district, and I look forward to the opening of its unique venue and the exciting new dining options it brings to Greer Station.”

Cartwright Food Hall is still looking for a vendor specializing in sushi. The owners have also added an elevator to the building to allow for easier access to top-floor seating. The food hall is expected to open in early spring 2021.

For more information, visit cartwrightfoodhall.com.