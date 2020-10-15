Nancy Whitworth, of Greenville, joins the SCDOT Commission

Whitworth was the deputy city manager and director of economic development for the City of Greenville before retiring in January 2020. Her responsibilities with the city included commercial and neighborhood revitalization, downtown development, business recruitment and retention, planning and building codes.

Whitworth was instrumental in establishing public-private partnerships resulting in Greenville’s successful downtown and city-wide redevelopment. She has been an expert panelist and presenter throughout the country advising communities on entrepreneurial and collaborative approaches to economic development. She is currently an advisor with OneSpartanburg, Inc., an organization dedicated to the business, economic, and tourism development of Spartanburg.

She is a member of the Commercial Real Estate Women Network (CREW) and Urban Land Institute.

In December 2019, Whitworth received the Order of the Palmetto, the highest civilian honor bestowed on South Carolina citizens, for her more than 30 years of work transforming Greenville and enhancing its economy and quality of life.

Whitworth is a member of the boards of the Community Foundation of Greenville, Clemson University Advancement Board for Real Estate Development, and Clemson University Rutland Institute for Ethics.

Whitworth grew up in Calhoun Falls, SC, and received her Bachelor of Arts and Master of Science degrees from Clemson University. She currently resides in Greenville, which has been her home for more than 40 years.