One Equity Partners buys AMECO for $73M, names new CEO

AMECO, a construction and maintenance field services planning and management company based in Greenville, was purchased by middle-market private equity firm One Equity Partners for $73 million.

The company was previously owned by Fluor Corporation.

In addition to launching as an independent entity, AMECO has named Gary Bernardez, who led the company from 2001-2012, as chief executive officer.

“Those who use AMECO’s services have seen significant improvements in project cost certainty, efficiency and responsiveness,” said Bernardez. “As a stand-alone company, we are better able to market and promote our services to a wider range of companies at a time when our expertise and history of simplifying site execution complexities and delivering value and bottom line ROI are needed more critically than ever. OEP’s investment in AMECO demonstrates the significant opportunity in the North America market. It’s ‘game on’ in the markets of capital construction and operations maintenance industries, and AMECO is here to be a trusted advisor and partner to our clients.”

As an independent organization, AMECO plans to enhance efficiency, increase craft productivity, streamline billing and supply chain management and reduce costs for large projects and ongoing maintenance needs for its customers throughout the United States and Canada.

The company’s services include:

Forecasting and analysis of project indirect products and services.

Leveraging buying power to ensure availability and cost-effective procurement and delivery of supplies and consumables at a time when supply chain issues abound.

Front-end rent, lease and buy rolling stock analysis.

Planning and rapid deployment of resources for shutdowns, turnarounds, outages and disaster relief and recovery.

Providing maintained equipment, tools, supplies, consumables, scaffolding and indirect services such as fueling, on-site water distribution and dust control.

For more information, visit ameco.com.