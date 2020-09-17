Ten at the Top to host Celebrating Upstate Unsung Heroes Virtual Event on Nov. 18

Upstate public-private partnership organization Ten at the Top will host the Celebrating Upstate Unsung Heroes Virtual Event on Nov. 18 at 11:30 a.m. to recognize people who have served the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as essential employees and community volunteers.

This event is being held in place of TATT’s annual Celebrating Successes Luncheon, which recognizes businesses, organizations and individuals who help make the Upstate a leading place to live, learn, do business and raise a family.

“As an organization that focuses on bringing the Upstate together, we felt this event was important to honor the individuals, organizations and businesses who have worked tirelessly during the pandemic to keep our community healthy, safe and strong,” said Dean Hybl, executive director of TATT. “With the number of unfortunate events that have transpired over the past few months, we wanted to take this opportunity to shed light upon and honor our unsung heroes that have kept the Upstate going, day in and day out.

TATT is encouraging Upstate residents to nominate individuals who have stood out during the pandemic due to their unselfish nature and willingness to help support the well-being of their community. Nominees must live or serve in Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Greenville, Greenwood, Laurens, Oconee, Pickens, Spartanburg or Union counties. Every nominee will be recognized as an Upstate Unsung Hero, but a selection committee will choose one Unsung Hero per county to be honored as part of the event.

All nominations must be submitted online at tenatthetop.org/nominate-an-unsung-hero by Oct. 14 at 5 p.m.

The event itself is free to attend, but attendees are encouraged to register. In addition, all attendees who register by Nov. 11 will receive an event gift.

For more information, visit tenatthetop.org.