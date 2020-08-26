Will the city allow drive-thru restaurants on Main Street?

A new coffee shop aiming to open on S. Main Street in downtown Greenville wants to add a drive-thru window, which would be the first drive-thru building downtown.

But the shop would first need approval from the city.

Applicant Greg Carter and representative Jason Tankersley of Centennial American Properties sent in an application to the City of Greenville’s Board of Zoning Appeals seeking a special exception to allow for a restaurant with a drive thru.

The board will review the application in its meeting on September 10 at 11:45 a.m.

The unnamed coffee shop would be located in a 0.72-acre parcel located at 911 S. Main St. just beside Fluor Field.

The drive-thru would be in the rear of the building, according to renderings designed by blueWATER Civil Design, and would run alongside the train tracks separating the parcel from Fluor Field. If approved, the site would also include 18 angled parking spaces and a patio area facing Main Street.

Carter and Tankersley could not immediately be reached for comment.