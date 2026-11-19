Aaron Falkenmeyer was promoted to civil group leader in Thomas & Hutton’s Greenville office.

He will provide leadership and technical guidance to project teams while supporting project delivery, staff development, resource management, and client relationships. He will also support business development and T&H’s continued growth throughout the Upstate.

Falkenmeyer has more than 20 years of engineering experience in the planning and design of commercial, residential, municipal and institutional projects.

He has also held leadership positions with the American Society of Civil Engineers’ Syracuse Section and previously served as Chairman of the City of Sherrill Planning Board.

Falkenmeyer is a graduate of Rochester Institute of Technology and is a licensed professional engineer in Pennsylvania, New York, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida.