On the Move: Abhi Singh

Abhi Singh joined New South Construction Supply LLC as executive vice president and chief operating officer.

In this role, he leads all nine NSCS branches in sales, operations, purchasing, new locations, and future mergers and acquisitions.

He previously served as vice president of sales and marketing at Mid-Am Building Supply, managing director of Harvey Commercial Solutions in New England, senior vice president of A.H. Harris & Sons Construction Supplies for the East Coast and general manager of J&H Aitcheson, a division of Hajoca Corporation, for the metropolitan Washington, D.C. area.

Singh also had owned Atlantic Supply Corporation, a construction supply business in Baltimore, Maryland.

He is a graduate of Kent State University.