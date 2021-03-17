On the Move: Acadia Kant

Acadia Kant was recognized in the 68th Annual Stars of South Carolina Hospitality Awards as runner-up for the Restaurant Front of the House Employee of the Year for the state.

She is a team member at CityRange Steakhouse Grill in Spartanburg.

Kant was among 29 leaders across South Carolina in the hospitality industry singled out for their outstanding performance.

She joined locally owned CityRange in 2013 and has served in multiple roles, including server, bartender and private dining specialist.

Kant graduated from Greer High School and USC Upstate.