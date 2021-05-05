On the Move: Andrew P. Dobson

Andrew P. Dobson was appointed by Gov. Henry McMaster to the South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind’s board of commissioners.

He has been a member of the school’s foundation board since 2019 and serves as its treasurer. He also serves as treasurer of the Employers Network’s board of directors and vice chairman of the Dobson Tape Ministry’s board of directors.

Dobson is a shareholder with Halliday, Schwartz & Co.

He is a graduate of Wofford College and Clemson University as well as a licensed certified public accountant in South Carolina, a member of the SC Association of CPAs and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Dobson is also involved with the South Carolina Department of Education as a member of the Single Audit Committee and a member of the Act 23 Task Force.