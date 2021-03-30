On the Move: Andrew Rosenfeld

Andrew Rosenfeld was named to SynTerra Corporation’s board of directors.

He is a principal at C14 Strategy and has more than 35 years of experience in the industrial, chemical and energy sectors specializing in financial and strategic initiatives.

Rosenfeld was also co-founder, vice chairman and chief executive officer of Fiber Industries and the president of American Sands Energy Corporation. He previously served as energy analyst at PioneerPath, a division of Citadel, managing director covering energy at Impala Asset Management and refining and chemical equity research analyst at Prudential Securities and Schroders. He also held management, commercial and technical positions at Koch Industries, Sirius Chemicals and Marathon Petroleum.

He is a graduate of the American University ‒ Kogod School of Business and Colorado School of Mines.