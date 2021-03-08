On the Move: Andy Thompson

Andy Thompson was named to the Community Foundation of Greenville’s board of directors.

He is vice president and wealth advisor with William Blair’s Private Wealth Management group. He joined the firm from the Private Banking North America Business of Credit Suisse Securities and previously worked for eight years at Goldman Sachs Private Wealth Management. Before Goldman Sachs, he worked in commercial banking for SunTrust Bank and First Union in Atlanta.

Thompson is a graduate of Vanderbilt University’s Owen Graduate School of Management and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.