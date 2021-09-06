On the Move: Angie Michelini

Angie Michelini joined Gordian, a provider of facility and construction cost data, software and expertise, as vice president, legal and government affairs.

She is responsible for ensuring legal compliance and administering contracts. She also oversees Gordian’s strategic efforts to develop lasting relationships with government customers and policy influencers and affect change in the legislative and regulatory environment.

Michelini previously worked as an executive level attorney for Fiserv and Johnson Controls.

She is a graduate of the University of Dallas and the University of Dayton School of Law.