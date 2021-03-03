On the Move: Anna RiceStaffMarch 3, 2021 Anna Rice was appointed to Rebuild Upstate’s board of directors. She is a PR associate with Complete PR. Total 0 Shares Share 0 Tweet 0 Share 0 Share 0 Staff Staff Previous Article On the Move: Michael Mumma StaffMarch 3, 2021 Read More Next Article On the Move: Rob Schmidt StaffMarch 3, 2021 Read More Subscribe Subscribe now to our newsletter Subscribe By checking this box, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our terms of use regarding the storage of the data submitted through this form. You May Also Like Read More On the Move: Rob Schmidt StaffMarch 3, 2021 Read More On the Move: Anna Rice StaffMarch 3, 2021 Read More On the Move: Michael Mumma StaffMarch 3, 2021 Read More On the Move: Clay Williams StaffMarch 3, 2021 Read More On the Move: Heather Zaragoza StaffMarch 2, 2021 Read More On the Move: Gaston Albergotti StaffMarch 2, 2021 Read More On the Move: Deanna Palmer StaffMarch 2, 2021 Read More On the Move: Bob Lewis StaffMarch 2, 2021 Read More On the Move: Jodi Cooper StaffMarch 1, 2021