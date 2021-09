Anthony Tiberia was promoted to community studio director at McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture.

He will be overseeing the work of the studio’s architects, leading the mentoring of younger studio members and ensuring optimal studio organization, operations and alignment.

Tiberia has been an architect with the firm since 2005. He previously served as project manager for Main and Stone in Greenville and Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium at Wofford College.

He is a graduate of Tulane University.