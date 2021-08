Barry Leasure was named treasurer of the Greenville Area Development Corporation’s board of directors.

He is managing partner at GreerWalker CPAs Greenville office.

Leasure is active in professional organizations such as the Urban Land Institute, CFMA South Carolina, and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and its South Carolina chapter.

He has also volunteered with the Peace Center and United Way of Greenville County and serves as a board member of Upstate Alliance.