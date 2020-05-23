On the Move: Beth Jeter Hrubala

Beth Jeter Hrubala, president and owner of Jeter Hrubala Wealth Strategies, was recently named to the “Forbes” list of America’s Top Women Advisors.

The list which recognizes financial advisors from national, regional and independent firms.

Hrubala opened Jeter Hrubala Wealth Strategies and affiliated with Raymond James in 2014. She has more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry and is a certified financial planner practitioner and holds the chartered retirement planning counselor and certified divorce financial analyst designations.