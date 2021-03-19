On the Move: Beth Thomason

Beth Thomason joined Greenville-based marketing agency FUEL as public relations director.

Her career spans nearly 30 years and she most recently operated an independent PR and marketing communications consulting firm.

Thomason also served in marketing and PR managerial positions for local companies, including The Spinx Company and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner, REALTORS.

She has held the accredited public relations professional designation since 2002 and has served on the board of the South Carolina Public Relations Society of America and the International Association of Business Communicators, SC Chapter.

Thomason is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.