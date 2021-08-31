On the Move: Beverly Haines

Beverly Haines was named vice chair of the Greenville Area Development Corporation’s board of directors.

She is a health care consultant and former president and chief nursing officer of the Patewood Hospital and Medical Campus of the Greenville Health System, now Prisma Health.

Haines is a registered nurse and previously served as senior vice president of Patient Care Services at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Health System in Pittsburgh.

She has actively served in leadership roles with the Peace Center, Greenville Women Giving and Greenville Chorale.

Haines is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh and Duquesne University as well as The Riley Institute at Furman University’s Diversity Leaders Initiative.