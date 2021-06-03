On the Move: Billy Leach

Billy Leach joined Community Journals as a marketing representative.

In this role, he works to connect businesses with their ideal customer.

Leach previously facilitated communication between national brands and their target audiences across the country through publications such as Reader’s Digest, Taste of Home and New York Magazine.

He was awarded the 2011 Marine of the Year honor by the Tri-Cities, Tennessee Detachment of the Marine Corps League.

After 5 years in the Marine Corps Reserves, Leach studied History at Georgia State University and is a member of the National History Honors Society.