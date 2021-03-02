On the Move: Bob LewisStaffMarch 2, 2021 Bob Lewis was elected shareholder of NAI Earle Furman. He serves in the NAI Piedmont Triad office. Total 0 Shares Share 0 Tweet 0 Share 0 Share 0 Staff Staff Previous Article On the Move: Jodi Cooper StaffMarch 1, 2021 Read More Subscribe Subscribe now to our newsletter Subscribe By checking this box, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our terms of use regarding the storage of the data submitted through this form. You May Also Like Read More On the Move: Bob Lewis StaffMarch 2, 2021 Read More On the Move: Jodi Cooper StaffMarch 1, 2021 Read More On the Move: Alex King StaffMarch 1, 2021 Read More On the Move: Clayce Reid StaffMarch 1, 2021 Read More On the Move: Madison Warner StaffMarch 1, 2021 Read More On the Move: Noah Jenkins StaffFebruary 26, 2021 Read More On the Move: Camila Correa StaffFebruary 26, 2021 Read More On the Move: Janae Brown StaffFebruary 26, 2021 Read More On the Move: Sterling Laney StaffFebruary 26, 2021