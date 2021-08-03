On the Move: Bob Taylor

Bob Taylor joined Foster Victor Wealth Advisors as a portfolio manager.

In this role, he works with the investment team to build and monitor portfolios as well as to create presentations for clients.

Taylor previously worked on Wall Street with roles in equities and fixed income trading. He also served as a buy-side research analyst with F.L. Putnam Investment Management in Boston, Massachusetts and senior vice president and portfolio manager with BB&T Wealth in Greenville.

He is a graduate of Saint Bonaventure University and Boston University.