On the Move: Brad Holland

Brad Holland was named vice president of children’s ministries with Miracle Hill Ministries.

He will oversee Miracle Hill’s Children’s Ministries, which includes foster care, residential care and family support programs serving children and families throughout the Upstate.

Holland has spent nearly two decades serving in a variety of leadership roles across Miracle Hill, including case manager, shelter program manager, director of the Children’s Home, leader of the ministry’s first workforce development program and director of the Overcomers Center.