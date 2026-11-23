Brad Smith was appointed as a board member to Fine Arts Center Partners’ board of directors.

He has more than 30 years of experience in architecture, with work spanning higher education, healthcare, civic, commercial and community spaces.

Smith works as founding principal of McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture.

He has served on numerous boards and committees, including the Clemson Architectural Foundation and Clemson Alumni Association. He is a past chairman of South Carolina’s State Board of Architectural Examiners and received Clemson’s Distinguished Service Award in 2023 in recognition of his professional accomplishments, mentorship, volunteerism and service to the university.

Smith is a three-time Clemson University graduate and a graduate of the Riley Institute’s Diversity Leadership Initiative.