On the Move: Brent Parris

Brent Parris joined Countybank as senior vice president and chief human resources officer.

He has more than 20 years of experience directing human resources and manufacturing operations.

Parris most recently served as plant manager for Eaton Hydraulics Group.

He currently serves in a variety of community-based leadership positions including the Self Regional Healthcare board of trustees, Greenwood Promise board of directors and Greenwood Genetic Center Inclusion & Diversity Advisory Council.

Parris is a graduate of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and is a certified SHRM-SCP and SPHR.