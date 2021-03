Brian Flemmer was named complex manager of the Greenville and Spartanburg offices of Raymond James & Associates Inc.

He began his career in the financial services industry in 1996 at Wells Fargo in Yakima, Washington. Since then, he has worked at Smith Barney, Morgan Stanley, Morgan Keegan and Raymond James.

Flemmer most recently worked as Raymond James’ southern division sales manager. He also provides corporate coaching and maintains six securities licenses.