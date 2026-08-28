On the Move: Brian Young

Brian Young joined Lee & Associates Greenville / Spartanburg as executive vice president/principal.

He will help expand the firm’s industrial and office brokerage platform while growing its investment services practice.

Young has more than 28 years of commercial real estate experience specializing in industrial and office brokerage, investment sales, leasing and advisory services. He founded Sojourner Properties after serving in leadership roles with Cushman & Wakefield and Thalhimer.

He is a graduate of the University of South Carolina and holds both the SIOR and CCIM designations.