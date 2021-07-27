On the Move: Brooke Fletcher

Brooke Fletcher joined Jeff Dezen Public Relations as a summer 2021 intern as part of the company’s Executive Management Assistance Program.

She is a junior communication major at Clemson with minors in psychology and sociology.

At Clemson, Fletcher is on the PR Student Society of America Press Release Committee where she has supported PR projects for organizations such as The Lot Project and also serves as the events coordinator for Clemson FCA.

In 2021, she received the Award for Excellence in Civic Leadership from the Department of Communication at Clemson.