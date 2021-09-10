On the Move: C. Hunter Westbrook

C. Hunter Westbrook was promoted to president and chief executive officer of HomeTrust Bank and president and chief operating officer of HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.

He began with HomeTrust in 2012 as executive vice president and chief banking officer of the company and the bank. He also served as senior executive vice president and chief operating officer of the company and the bank in 2018 and president and chief operating officer of the bank in 2020.

Westbrook is a 30-year banking veteran who served as president and CEO of two community banks before joining HomeTrust. He also worked for nearly 20 years in various senior-level positions with TCF Bank and its parent, TCF Financial Corporation.

He is a graduate of the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management and West Virginia University.