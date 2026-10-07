On the Move: Caitlin Lingle

Caitlin Lingle joined the Greenville Symphony Orchestra as director of marketing and audience engagement.

She has more than a decade of nonprofit management and performing arts marketing experience.

Lingle served as director of marketing for the Quad City Symphony Orchestra in Iowa and Illinois, executive director of the Tallahassee Youth Orchestras and marketing manager for Summer Sinfonietta.

She is a graduate of the South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities, Furman University and Florida State University.