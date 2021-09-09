On the Move: Carlos Phillips

Carlos Phillips received the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives’ 2021 Chairman’s Award.

The award is given annually to an individual or group that has made a significant contribution to the betterment of the chamber of commerce profession.

Phillips has served on ACCE’s board in several different capacities since 2011 as well as the association’s executive committee since 2018.

He chaired the association’s Membership Development Division and served on its Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Advisory Council and the ACCE Board’s Diversity & Inclusion Working Group. He has spoken at multiple major industry events, including ACCE conventions, and was recently a featured presenter at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce National Summit on Equality of Opportunity. He is chair of ACCE’s Metro Cities Council.

Phillips is president and CEO of the Greenville Chamber of Commerce.