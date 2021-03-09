On the Move: Carter Lowrance

Carter Lowrance joined the Metropolitan Arts Council board of directors.

She is a broker associate at Coldwell Banker Caine.

Lowrance previously worked as a book publicist for Random House in New York City and later as a marketing coordinator for an internet start-up in Charleston, South Carolina. She also served as a real estate attorney at Boult, Cummings, Conners & Berry in Nashville, Tennessee, which is now Bradley Arant.

She is a graduate of Washington & Lee University and Vanderbilt University School of Law.