Cassidy Murphy joined FinTrust Capital Advisors as a financial planner.

She served four years in the U.S. Air Force, separating as an E-5/Staff Sergeant after being stationed in Aviano, Italy, and having served two deployments to Iraq and Qatar.

Murphy also previously worked at Bank of America/Merrill Lynch and earned her CFP certification in 2019 and her CPWA certification in 2020 through the Yale School of Management.

She is a graduate of Columbia Southern University.