On the Move: Cassie ThompsonStaffFebruary 24, 2021 Cassie Thompson joined the Cancer Survivors Park Alliance’s board of directors. She serves as director of organizational development at Infinity Marketing. Total 0 Shares Share 0 Tweet 0 Share 0 Share 0 Staff Staff Previous Article On the Move: Tommy Whiteside StaffFebruary 24, 2021 Read More Next Article On the Move: Christopher Towery StaffFebruary 24, 2021 Read More Subscribe Subscribe now to our newsletter Subscribe By checking this box, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our terms of use regarding the storage of the data submitted through this form. You May Also Like Read More On the Move: Christopher Towery StaffFebruary 24, 2021 Read More On the Move: Cassie Thompson StaffFebruary 24, 2021 Read More On the Move: Tommy Whiteside StaffFebruary 24, 2021 Read More On the Move: Zach Allen StaffFebruary 24, 2021 Read More On the Move: Samantha Ferland StaffFebruary 23, 2021 Read More On the Move: Chase Martin StaffFebruary 23, 2021 Read More On the Move: Jonathan Bolton StaffFebruary 23, 2021 Read More On the Move: Rick Danner StaffFebruary 23, 2021 Read More On the Move: Kevin Crittendon StaffFebruary 22, 2021