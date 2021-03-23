On the Move: Chandra Dillard

State Rep. Chandra Dillard has been named a history and heritage advisor to the city of Greenville.

In this role, she will guide Greenville City Council on steps it can take to preserve, protect and promote a comprehensive and inclusive depiction of the city’s history.

Dillard currently serves as director of community relations at Furman University and was previously a member of Greenville City Council.

She is a graduate of Winthrop University, Walden University, Leadership Greenville, Furman’s Riley Institute Diversity Leadership Initiative and Leadership South Carolina.