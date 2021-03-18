On the Move: Cheryl Slack

Cheryl Slack was recognized as one of the Top 10 Human Resources Professionals for the 2021 OnCon Icon Awards, which recognize the top human resources professionals and vendors from a global pool of applicants.

Those nominated for the award are then voted on by their peers to determine finalists.

Slack was selected from among hundreds of nominations for the honor, and her accomplishment was announced during the 2021 OnConference.

She is the chief human resources officer with Ob Hospitalist Group.

Slack has more than 25 years of diverse experience in leadership and executive roles.

Slack is a graduate of the West Virginia Institute of Technology.