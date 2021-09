Chris Rhodes joined The Cliffs as general manager of The Cliffs at Walnut Cove.

He previously served as general manager of Ocean Forest Golf Club in Sea Island, Georgia as well as general manager and COO of Avondale Golf Club in Palm Springs.

Rhodes has also worked at clubs including Hammock Dunes in Palm Coast, Mulholland Tennis Club in Los Angeles, Ivanhoe Club in Mundelein, Illinois and Vintage Club in Palm Springs.