On the Move: Christi MobleyStaffMarch 10, 2021 Photo provided Christi Mobley was named 2021 chairperson of the Greenville Theatre board of directors. In this role, she will lead an 18-member board. Total 0 Shares Share 0 Tweet 0 Share 0 Share 0 Staff Staff Previous Article On the Move: Jackson Herlong StaffMarch 9, 2021 Read More Next Article On the Move: Tara Eaker StaffMarch 10, 2021 Read More Subscribe Subscribe now to our newsletter Subscribe By checking this box, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our terms of use regarding the storage of the data submitted through this form. You May Also Like Read More On the Move: Tara Eaker StaffMarch 10, 2021 Read More On the Move: Christi Mobley StaffMarch 10, 2021 Read More On the Move: Jackson Herlong StaffMarch 9, 2021 Read More On the Move: Carter Lowrance StaffMarch 9, 2021 Read More On the Move: Kate Dabbs StaffMarch 9, 2021 Read More On the Move: Matt Dunbar StaffMarch 9, 2021 Read More On the Move: Hassan Ismail StaffMarch 8, 2021 Read More On the Move: Sara Montero-Buria StaffMarch 8, 2021 Read More On the Move: Andy Thompson StaffMarch 8, 2021