On the Move: Christi Mobley

Photo provided

Christi Mobley was named 2021 chairperson of the Greenville Theatre board of directors.

In this role, she will lead an 18-member board.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0

Subscribe

Subscribe now to our newsletter

You May Also Like
UPSTATE BUSINESS JOURNAL
Upstate South Carolina Business News
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0