On the Move: Christopher Towery

Christopher Towery joined United Community Bank as deputy general counsel.

In this role, he supports general counsel with overseeing, planning, organizing and directing the legal staff and outside counsel. Additionally, he evaluates legal and policy matters affecting the bank’s activities and particularly provides support for M&A activities, capital transactions, finance and treasury matters, and litigation.

Towery comes to United from Womble Bond Dickinson, where he was made partner in 2020. He has a decade of legal practice in the Carolinas.

He is a graduate of the University of Richmond T.C. Williams School of Law and Furman University. He is currently pursuing a master’s in business administration from the Quantic School of Business & Technology.