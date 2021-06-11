On the Move: Clarence Sevillian

Clarence Sevillian has been named executive vice president and chief operating officer of Prisma Health, effective mid-August.

He comes to Prisma Health from McLaren Health Care, a fully-integrated health care delivery system that includes 15 hospitals in Michigan and Ohio, an employed physician network, commercial and Medicaid HMOs and Michigan’s largest network of cancer centers.

Sevillian is currently president of McLaren’s Northern Region and president and CEO of McLaren Bay Region.

He began his career at McLaren Regional Medical Center in 1998 as a staff physical therapist. During his more than two decades with the system, he has served as director of business development, vice president of operations at Lapeer Regional Medical Center, president and CEO at McLaren Oakland, and president and CEO of Doctor’s Hospital of Michigan.

Sevillian earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Vanderbilt University and a bachelor’s in health science and a master’s degree in physical therapy from the University of Michigan-Flint. He earned his MBA at Lawrence Technological University.