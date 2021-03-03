On the Move: Clay WilliamsStaffMarch 3, 2021 Clay Williams was elected shareholder of NAI Earle Furman. He is a broker with the company. Total 0 Shares Share 0 Tweet 0 Share 0 Share 0 Staff Staff Previous Article On the Move: Heather Zaragoza StaffMarch 2, 2021 Read More Next Article On the Move: Michael Mumma StaffMarch 3, 2021 Read More Subscribe Subscribe now to our newsletter Subscribe By checking this box, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our terms of use regarding the storage of the data submitted through this form. You May Also Like Read More On the Move: Anna Rice StaffMarch 3, 2021 Read More On the Move: Michael Mumma StaffMarch 3, 2021 Read More On the Move: Clay Williams StaffMarch 3, 2021 Read More On the Move: Heather Zaragoza StaffMarch 2, 2021 Read More On the Move: Gaston Albergotti StaffMarch 2, 2021 Read More On the Move: Deanna Palmer StaffMarch 2, 2021 Read More On the Move: Bob Lewis StaffMarch 2, 2021 Read More On the Move: Jodi Cooper StaffMarch 1, 2021 Read More On the Move: Alex King StaffMarch 1, 2021