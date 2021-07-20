On the Move: Cliff Holekamp

Cliff Holekamp was elected to the SC Launch Inc. board of directors.

Holekamp is the co-founder and managing director of Cultivation Capital, which recently established an office in Greenville.

Holekamp is a graduate of Washington and Lee University, where he serves on the board of trustees, and Washington University in St. Louis, where he serves on the National Council for Entrepreneurship.

He was previously the founder and president of Foot Healers which he sold to a private equity group in 2007.

Holekamp was also the professor of practice and academic director for entrepreneurship at Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis.

SC Launch Inc. is the investment affiliate of the South Carolina Research Authority and its board of directors approves loans and investments made to eligible member companies in the SC Launch program.