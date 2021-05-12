On the Move: Cristian Chitu

Cristian Chitu was appointed as director of food and beverage outlet services of AC Hotel by Marriott Greenville Downtown.

In this role, he will oversee the hotel’s food and beverage services and the multiple restaurants and bars that call it home.

Chitu most recently served as director of food and beverage for events services with the Hyatt Regency in Columbus. He also previously worked as director of restaurants at The Greenbrier, in White Sulpher Springs, West Virginia.

He has received his sommelier certificate from the Court of Master Sommeliers.