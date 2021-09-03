On the Move: Cristian Macias

On the Move: Cristian MaciasStaffSeptember 3, 2021 Photo provided Cristian Macias joined DP3 Architects Ltd. and will serve in the firm’s hospitality studio. He is a graduate of Clemson University. Total 0 Shares Share 0 Tweet 0 Share 0 Share 0 Staff Previous Article On the Move: Stefan Langebeeke StaffSeptember 3, 2021 Read More Subscribe Subscribe now to our newsletter Subscribe By checking this box, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our terms of use regarding the storage of the data submitted through this form. You May Also Like Read More On the Move: Stefan Langebeeke StaffSeptember 3, 2021 Read More On the Move: Chris Rhodes StaffSeptember 2, 2021 Read More On the Move: Abhi Singh StaffSeptember 2, 2021 Read More On the Move: Dr. Carlos Zayas StaffSeptember 2, 2021 Read More On the Move: John Hoppe StaffSeptember 1, 2021 Read More On the Move: Nick Remeta StaffSeptember 1, 2021 Read More On the Move: Don Erickson StaffAugust 31, 2021 Read More On the Move: Beverly Haines StaffAugust 31, 2021 Read More On the Move: Chad Tumblin StaffAugust 30, 2021