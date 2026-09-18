On the Move: Dan Rundle

On the MoveOn the Move: Dan RundleStaffSeptember 18, 2026 Photo provided by Greenville Area Development Corp. Dan Rundle was named chairman of the Greenville Area Development Corp.’s board of directors. He works as CEO of Worthwhile. Total 0 Shares Share 0 Tweet 0 Share 0 Share 0 Staff Previous Article On the Move On the Move: April Johnson StaffSeptember 18, 2026 Read More Subscribe Subscribe now to our newsletter Subscribe By checking this box, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our terms of use regarding the storage of the data submitted through this form. You May Also Like Read More On the Move: April Johnson StaffSeptember 18, 2026 Read More On the Move: Geovana Saraiva StaffSeptember 17, 2026 Read More On the Move: Mary Ellen Grom StaffSeptember 17, 2026 Read More On the Move: Trent Caldwell StaffSeptember 16, 2026 Read More On the Move: Johnston Cox StaffSeptember 16, 2026 Read More On the Move: Scott Warofka StaffSeptember 15, 2026 Read More On the Move: Cole Lewis StaffSeptember 15, 2026 Read More On the Move: Seth Taylor StaffSeptember 14, 2026 Read More On the Move: Joshua Hawkins StaffSeptember 14, 2026