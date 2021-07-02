On the Move: Dave Carley

On the Move: Dave CarleyStaffJuly 2, 2021 Photo provided Dave Carley joined Caldwell Constructors as a project manager. He previously worked for Evans General Contractors and Constructive Ingenuity in Alabama. Total 0 Shares Share 0 Tweet 0 Share 0 Share 0 Staff Previous Article On the Move: Xavier Murphy StaffJuly 2, 2021 Read More Subscribe Subscribe now to our newsletter Subscribe By checking this box, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our terms of use regarding the storage of the data submitted through this form. You May Also Like Read More On the Move: Xavier Murphy StaffJuly 2, 2021 Read More On the Move: Adri Atkinson StaffJuly 1, 2021 Read More On the Move: Ralph Dunbar StaffJuly 1, 2021 Read More On the Move: Anthony Luneckas StaffJune 30, 2021 Read More On the Move: James Kirkham StaffJune 30, 2021 Read More On the Move: Karen Leon StaffJune 29, 2021 Read More On the Move: Marne Franklin StaffJune 29, 2021 Read More On the Move: Maddie Calloway StaffJune 28, 2021 Read More On the Move: Michael Rogers StaffJune 28, 2021