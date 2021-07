Dave Favela was appointed as chief innovation officer at Southern First Bank.

He has 14 years of experience in financial technology in the San Francisco Bay area.

Favela started his career at a mobile banking startup, mFoundry, in financial planning and analysis. After being acquired by FIS Global, he moved into a product management role, heading up data and analytics, and most recently served as the vice president of strategic planning for FIS.

He is a graduate of Sonoma State.