Diane Smock was elected to a three-year term on United Way of Greenville County’s volunteer board of directors.

She is a lawyer and mediator who served as Greenville County probate judge from 1991 through 1999. After leaving the bench, she spent two terms on Greenville City Council and as the executive director of a nonprofit.

Smock currently serves on the boards of the Greenville Housing Fund, the Women’s Rights & Empowerment Network and the Triune Mercy Center Endowment Fund.