On the Move: Dr. Douglas W. Lundy

Dr. Douglas W. Lundy was named president of Prisma Health’s Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Institute.

He will provide strategic and clinical leadership for more than 180 physicians and advanced practice providers serving patients across South Carolina and East Tennessee. The institute delivers comprehensive orthopedic and sports medicine care and serves as the orthopedic and sports medicine provider for Clemson University, the University of South Carolina and South Carolina State University and thousands of students through its statewide athletic training programs.

Lundy worked as senior vice president of medical services, chair of orthopedic surgery and an orthopedic trauma surgeon specializing in acute and reconstructive fracture care with St. Luke’s University Health Network in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. He also spent 16 years with Resurgens Orthopaedics in Atlanta, Georgia.

He served as president of the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery and most recently as president of the Orthopaedic Trauma Association, two of the nation’s leading orthopedic organizations. He has also held numerous leadership roles within the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and the American College of Surgeons.

Lundy also served in the Georgia Army National Guard and the U.S. Army and has participated in international surgeon training and global health initiatives across Africa.

He is a graduate of the Medical College of Georgia and Auburn University. He completed his orthopedic surgery residency at Georgia Baptist Medical Center in Atlanta and a fellowship in orthopedic trauma, foot and ankle surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.