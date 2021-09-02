On the Move: Dr. Carlos Zayas

Dr. Carlos Zayas joined Carolina Nephrology as a nephrologist.

He previously worked as a nephrologist at the Medical University of South Carolina and was medical director of the three Georgia renal adult programs at Emory University, Piedmont Healthcare and Augusta University Medical College of Georgia.

Zayas completed his medicine doctorate degree at the University of Puerto Rico School in San Juan, Puerto Rico. He then completed a fellowship in renal medicine at Emory University School of Medicine.

He is a board-certified diplomat in nephrology by the American Board of Internal Medicine and serves as a fellow of various scientific and professional societies including American Society of Transplantation, American Society of Nephrology and American College of Physicians.